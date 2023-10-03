'Magnificent' period home on the market in Derry
A ‘magnificent’ period home located in the Waterside area of Derry has been placed on the market with Pauline Elliot Estate agents.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
An excellent opportunity to acquire a magnificent period residence dating back to 1895 circa. Set on a private enclosed site on the prestigious Limavady Road this splendid property is an ideal family home for those looking for something special. It offers bright spacious accommodation together with excellent outside space. Full planning permission had been granted (recently expired) for a detached house in the large rear garden.
For more information, visit https://www.propertypal.com/hinton-house-1-clooney-park-west-limavady-road-lderry/811543
