The new Greenway has already become one of Derry’s most popular walkways making the riverside area even more accessible to walkers and cyclists in the Waterside.

The £2.64m project has been jointly supported by Derry and Strabane Council, working in partnership with the Departments of Communities (DfC), Infrastructure (DfI), Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs (DAERA). In February an additional £104,944 was awarded to the project from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Since its completion, the much-anticipated extension to the Waterside Greenway has been drawing people from all over the city to enjoy the stunning views over the River Foyle.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue has officially opened the new Strathfoyle greenway where she met funders, the design team, local community leaders and elected representatives and some of the young people who regularly use the new route above the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 23.06.23

Opening the greenway, Councillor Logue, said: “I am really delighted to officially open the Strathfoyle Greenway which has already made such a difference to the area, connecting Strathfoyle to the rest of the City. It’s been attracting a steady flow of walkers, runners and cyclists keen to explore the area, and it has given new access to a beautiful section of the River Foyle.

“It’s the next piece in the wider network of routes joining up communities throughout the City and District, promoting active travel and encouraging people to use greener alternatives when it comes to travelling. It’s a tremendous asset and worth every penny in terms of the investment in our infrastructure, the environment and our fantastic green spaces.”

The 2.7km Strathfoyle Greenway forms part of the Derry-Coleraine/Limavady cycle route and will link Strathfoyle to Derry City Centre, travelling under the Foyle Bridge and then across the Peace Bridge, connecting to the wider greenway network. It will also provide a green commuting route to Foyle Port and Maydown.

Marking the opening Deputy Secretary with the Department for Infrastructure, Colin Woods, said: “The Department is delighted to support this project which is a catalyst in promoting sustainable and active travel by providing a safe and accessible method of connecting the communities in Strathfoyle to the City Centre. Whether people choose to walk, wheel or cycle we are confident the greenway will contribute positively to the local community bringing many health and economic benefits.”

Gerard Treacy, DAERA’s TRPSI Programme Manager, stated: “I am delighted with the expansion of the Strathfoyle Greenway and the alternative access, by cycling or walking that this will provide. It is very important for people’s health and wellbeing to get outside and enjoy the natural environment. The rural communities of Strathfoyle, Maydown and Eglinton will all benefit from this expansion of the Greenway. This project is a great example of how DAERA, working with other Departments through the TRPSI Programme, can fund initiatives to benefit rural communities.”

Department for Communities Director, Pauline Campbell, said: “The Strathfoyle Greenway is a great example of how Greenways can be fantastic assets for existing and new communities, connecting them to employment, education and leisure opportunities as well as being a destination for visitors.”

Speaking on behalf of the Strathfoyle Greenway Community Steering Group, Gus Hastings said: “The whole community has been behind this project for many years, and it is great to see the hard work of so many organisations coming to fruition. The Greenway is a real source of pride for our community and it is great to see so many new visitors now able to visit the area.”

Director of Environment and Regeneration with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Karen Phillips, said: “It’s fantastic to reach this milestone in our greenway plans and to see communities and people connected through this much anticipated project. We are so lucky to have so many local areas of natural beauty and to be able to walk and cycle to them without having to get in the car. It’s just the latest stage in our wider plans to improve the green infrastructure network right across Derry and Strabane and linking up with our neighbours in Donegal.”

