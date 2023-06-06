Magnificent Victorian home for sale in Derry
This magnificent Victorian residence stands proudly at the junction of Clarence Avenue and close by Lawrence Hill, within walking distance of the City centre and Ulster University.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST
18 Clarence Avenue has been carefully maintained and offers spacious, beautifully laid out accommodation over three floors with much architectural detail and many interesting features. It has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception areas with a paved patio to the rear.
Offers over £350,000.
For more information, visit oaklandestateagents.co.uk/property/for-sale-clarence-avenue-derry-available-1729
