GenAIEdu 2024, the second national conference on Generative Artificial Intelligence in Education, will explore the future of education in a world rapidly adapting to Generative Artificial Intelligence at Ulster University’s Derry campus.

Magee Campus. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

The summit will bring together world-leading researchers, educators, students and industry professionals, to understand how generative AI will challenge the way we learn, teach and assess.

At GenAiEdu 2024 there will be lots of new activities and events including a hackathon exploring AI and Assessment and a practitioner showcase where local teachers and educators will showcase best practice in the use of AI in the classroom to improve AI literacy and future proof employability prospects for the region.

Confirmed to speak are some of the leading voices in generative AI and education are; Professor Mike Sharples, Open University; Microsoft Education Ireland, Hugh Meenagh; Sue Attewell, Co-lead at the National Centre for AI/JISC, the UK digital, data and technology agency focused on tertiary education, research and innovation; Advance HE’s Assistant Director of Knowledge and Innovation, Dr Charles Knight; ICS Founder, Martin Neale – ICS was the UK's first Microsoft AI Inner Circle Partner; King’s College Lead for Programme, Module and Assessment Design, Dr Martin Compton; researchers from Ulster University, University College Cork, University College Dublin, University of Leeds and Imperial College London.

The focus of the conference will be on universities and teachers working together to prepare the region for the transformational change that AI is going to drive rapidly over the next few years. It will explore new technologies that are currently available, those that are in development and to be released imminently, their potential impact on the sector and the practicalities and challenges of a rollout of an AI in educational settings.

The three-day conference will take place on Ulster University’s Derry campus January 22-24 and will be hosted by the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems. It will see a host of keynotes, talks, discussion panels and hands on workshops, demonstrations and networking events with leading academics, researchers and industry experts in this area.

Sue Attewell, Co-lead of the JISC National Centre for AI in tertiary education said: "Generative AI is more than just a tool: it's a catalyst for transformative change, bringing innovative practices to the forefront and urging us to rethink and update our educational approaches. As AI continues to reshape education and the workplace, adapting to its rapid evolution is crucial in preparing students for an AI-integrated future and GenAIEdu is a great platform where we in the industry, can share ideas and best practice."

Visiting Professor John Anderson, Independent Chair of the Innovation Forum said of the inaugural conference: “The first GenAIEdu inspired attendees: as a direct result of this event, the Innovation Forum (which promotes and evaluates the innovative use of digital technologies in school classrooms) joined with the Education Authority’s EdIS (Education Information Solutions) Programme and the Council for Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment to plan a similar event for school leaders: a really successful AI in Education conference. Given the astonishing speed of change with GenAI more events are planned for school leaders; entirely due to the initial stimulus provided by GenAIEdu.”

Professor Colin Turner, Pro Vice Chancellor & Executive Dean of Faculty of Computing, Engineering & the Built Environment, Ulster University

added: “The first GenAIEdu conference brought to the fore the real and immediate impact of generative AI and how it is going to fundamentally change what schools and Universities (and other industries) currently do. It kickstarted the conversation and had a region wide impact as John outlines above. The pace of new technology development and adoption is ramping up and AI offers extraordinary – and somewhat unexplored - opportunities and challenges for transformation in education. Hosting this event we are facilitating conversations which will help educators to understand the possibilities and pitfalls and navigate them carefully.”