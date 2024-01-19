Major Margey exhibition celebrating Derry, Donegal & Causeway Coast set for The Ebrington Hotel

Artist Adrian Margey is set to stage a major exhibition and sale of his work at the Ebrington Hotel from Friday, February 2 to Sunday, February 4.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This will be the first art exhibition to be held at the iconic Ebrington Square venue, which opened in 2023.

Well-known for his contemporary and traditional depictions of Ireland’s landscapes and landmarks, Margey’s latest collection will place a focus on the North West. Derry City’s landmarks, the rugged beauty of Donegal and the charm of the Causeway Coast have inspired this new body of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am over the moon to be exhibiting my work at The Ebrington Hotel. I feel it is fitting that this new body of work is being staged in a key piece of tourism infrastructure that links the Causeway Coast and Donegal,” Margey said.

Artist Adrian Margey photographed ahead of his Exhibition at The Ebrington Hotel (PB).

“Sitting at one end of the Peace Bridge, I have taken great inspiration from the views of the city from Ebrington. I also appreciate the significance of the hotel for the city’s regeneration and am very excited to welcome local visitors to the show.”

Visitors should expect an eclectic exhibition filled with vibrant landscapes, dramatic cityscapes and dreamy beach scenes. From pulsating representations of The Peace Bridge, Guildhall and Shipquay Street to portrayals of Inishowen, Errigal, Marble Hill, Downings, Glenveagh, Downhill, Portrush and Portstewart, this promises to be an exhibition of contrasts.

Margey first shot to notoriety because of his bold and colourful style. He is now also winning a great deal of praise for his more subtle, impressionistic works that embrace a naturalistic colour palette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During lockdown, Margey became popular among school children across Northern Ireland as a result of his online home-schooling tutorials, and he recently held his first USA exhibition in Washington DC.

Artist Adrian Margey photographed ahead of his Ebrington Hotel Exhibition.

The artist will be present throughout the show to discuss the work on show. Exhibition Opening Times: Friday February 2: 6pm – 9pm, Saturday February 3: 11am – 8pm and Sunday February 4: 11am – 6pm.

For more information visit www.adrianmargey.com or telephone the artist’s Portrush Studio on 07841593762.