What can peace mean this Christmas in the face of the devastating wars in Europe and the Middle East?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local Interfaith Minister Patricia Higgins says many people want to ‘act for peace’ here at home, but don’t know how.

So, Patricia is organising three events in Inishowen, to give people space to voice their concern and together explore how they can respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events kick off with a workshop in Greencastle Community Centre on Wednesday, December 6 from 7.30-9pm. She’s leading an Advent Peace Walk on Inishowen Head on Sunday, December 3 at 2pm-3.30pm, starting from the Inishowen Head Car Park. And on Saturday, December 9 in Buncrana, she’s leading a second Advent Peace Walk along the Shorefront at 2pm, starting from The Exchange in Castle Street.

Interfaith Minister Patricia Higgins.

“There have been some powerful initiatives in Inishowen in response to the war in Gaza here already,” says Patricia.

“These include the stirring documentary screened in Moville and a vigil held in Buncrana earlier this month.

The Advent walks and the workshop are another opportunity for people to voice their concern at this most recent war. People will also have a chance to explore what else we can do for peace in Gaza, Ukraine and other war-torn parts of the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How do we reconcile these dreadful wars with our own belief system or sense of God? By coming together, we can acknowledge the questions these wars raise for our faith. We can be inspired by the ways people are finding to act for peace in the wider world. And we can, perhaps, find some greater peace in our own lives. That can be particularly important as we approach Christmas – feast of the Prince of Peace – because for many it’s become such a busy, stressful time.”

The Greencastle workshop on December 6 will include meditation, small group sharing, and practical guidance on responding as individuals to these terrible wars. Patricia says the workshop will close with a short candlelight ceremony ‘to express the hope that we can bring some light to the world.’

The Workshop and Advent Walks are open to all, and there will be translation for Ukrainians attending the Shrove and Greencastle events.

Kiev native and Graphic Design lecturer, Hanna Skoroplias, who now lives in Moville with two of her four children, will conduct the translation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s worked with Patricia before to deliver bilingual events.

“Workshops like these offer a rare space to be still and to connect with what can give me most strength and support,” says Hanna.

“They allow people to talk who might not have otherwise ever get the chance to hear from each other.”

Patricia Higgins is running the workshop and walks as part of her Rewilding Faith project.

“Rewilding Faith offers people ways to connect with others and with their sense of God- whatever that might be – beyond institutional churches.”

Susan McAleer, Manager of the Greencastle Community Centre, says they are “delighted to be hosting another Rewilding Faith workshop event. These creative spaces for people to explore and share on the spiritual side of life are a great way to build a sense of community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad