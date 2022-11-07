The plan sets the wheels in motion to help people get prepared for Christmas festivities. Starting on Sunday, November 13, ‘Step One’ entails a Top Rail Outlet Sale, where people an sell their unwanted and ‘un-returned’ clothes. Tables must be booked in advance for €10 and vendors can set their own prices. The sale is open to the public from 12.30pm to 5pm in the Malin Head Community Centre.