Malin Head Christmas
Malin Head Community Association have announced their ‘Four Step Christmas Prep’ plan for this year.
The plan sets the wheels in motion to help people get prepared for Christmas festivities. Starting on Sunday, November 13, ‘Step One’ entails a Top Rail Outlet Sale, where people an sell their unwanted and ‘un-returned’ clothes. Tables must be booked in advance for €10 and vendors can set their own prices. The sale is open to the public from 12.30pm to 5pm in the Malin Head Community Centre.
‘Step Two’ involves getting limited edition Christmas cards to post to your friends and family. Cards cost €2 each. ‘Step Three’ is attending the Craft and Food Fair, which takes place on Sunday, November 27. Finally, ‘Step Four’ is taking part in the Malin Head Bazaar, which takes place on Sunday, December 11.
All events will be taking place in Malin Head Community Centre. For more information, email [email protected] or search Malin Head Community on Facebook for updates.