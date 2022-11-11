Serena took the internet by storm during lockdown with her down-to-earth humour, amassing more than two million followers and 35 million views across all platforms. Her first book, Mammy Banter: The Secret Life of an Uncool Mum, was a Sunday Times bestseller and she also made a guest appearance on the final season of "Derry Girls".

The Sh!te Before Christmas follows Tara, who wants a perfect Christmas for her family – but no-one else is lifting a finger. From the kids behaving badly, to a distracted husband acting very out of character, the last straw is Tara’s glamorous, feckless, boundary-less mother moving herself back in for the holidays. Can Tara pull off the holly jolly Christmas of her dreams? Will she deck the halls and not her family? Or is this a Christmas catastrophe waiting to happen?

Ashby said: “For most mums, Christmas is a gorgeously special time of year, but it’s also the time when we do the greatest amount of work – the presents, the turkey, the carolling, the family events – and no bloody Sellotape to be found. Serena’s second novel brilliantly and hilariously captures that push-pull between wanting the perfect Christmas and wanting to cancel it all and hide under a (reindeer-patterned) blanket til it’s done. The Sh!te Before Christmas is the perfect stocking-filler for the festive-loving mum in your life – but maybe ask if she wants a hand with it all too!”

Serena Terry

Terry added: “I put my heart and soul into this book and feel like the end result demonstrates my growth as a comedy author and I’m extremely proud of the end result. Shout out to the incredible Martha Ashby from HarperCollins and the formidable Claire Allan for once again guiding me in my writing journey and helping me to grow in confidence. Christmas is a time of peace and goodwill right? Nah... Parents know that’s just a myth, especially when it’s mostly mums responsible for making Christmas magical!”

‘The Sh!te Before Christmas’ is available from today, from Amazon, Tesco, Asda, Waterstones, Easons and independent book stores like Little Acorns. Serena will be doing a signing at Ferry Clever on Saturday at 1pm for anyone who pre-ordered and then one on Sunday at Waterstones where people can grab their copy and get it signed from 1pm.