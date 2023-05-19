Man (73) charged with arson endangering life after fire in Derry
Detectives investigating a house fire in the Chamberlain Street area of Derry have charged a man to court.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th May 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
The PSNI have confirmed the 73-year-old has been charged with arson and arson endangering life with intent.
The charges relate to an incident on Wednesday evening last, May 17.
He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court this morning, Friday May 19.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”