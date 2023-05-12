Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He faced three charges of indecently assaulting a male child.

The charges relate to alleged offences on dates between January 1, 1985 and December 31, 1988.

The accused was also charged with the offence of buggery with the same child between the same dates.

During the hearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday, it was accepted there was a case to answer.

There were no contrary submissions made during the hearing.

The man said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.