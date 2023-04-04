Man accused of painting ‘snowman’ has Derry Saoradh office ban appeal rejected

Court.

William Martin McDonnell is currently on bail charged with having articles in support of a proscribed organisation over the Christmas-themed window display.

The 36-year-old, of Balbane Pass in Derry, sought the removal of a prohibition on entering Saoradh’s offices so that he can carry out community-based youth work.

Denying his application, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan ruled that any work can be undertaken elsewhere.

The court heard the window painting appeared at Saoradh’s Chamberlain Street base on November 24 last year.

The image contained the wording “they haven’t gone away ye know”.

“It was found offensive and insulting to the community that such a mural would be displayed one week after the attempted murder of police,” a Crown lawyer said.

McDonnell was arrested in January under the Terrorism Act after being identified as one of the two men who allegedly created the image.

In a prepared statement he accepted involvement in painting the display, but denied doing so in support of a proscribed organisation.

But according to the prosecution, it was the latest in a series of murals with an “anti-police or anti-British undertone” at the offices of Saoradh, described in court as the unofficial political wing of the New IRA.

“Painting the mural, which he has admitted to doing, continues to show a sentiment towards the use of violence by dissident republicans,” counsel submitted.

Opposing McDonnell’s bid to vary his bail terms, the barrister insisted there are other venues for carrying out youth work.

A defence barrister argued that it was necessary for some of the mediation work to be carried out at Junior McDaid House.

The court also heard McDonnell’s co-accused has never been subject to the same restriction.

“My client has been prohibited now for nearly three months from entering that particular premises and that mural, on the police evidence, appears to be still there,” his lawyer stressed.

“His absence from it has not led to that being removed… it appears to be continuing even in his absence.”

However, Dame Siobhan refused to vary McDonnell’s bail terms.