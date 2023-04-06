Man accused of sexual assault in Derry pub bailed under curfew and tagged

Weldu Feshazion (31) with an address in Argyle Street in Derry is charged with sexual assault on a female on March 23.

The court heard that the alleged victim in the case was in a bar when it was claimed the defendant approached her from behind and put his arms around her.

The court heard claims the woman tried to shake the defendant off and turned around to push him away when he allegedly kissed her and grabbed her breast.

A police officer told the court that CCTV had been examined and claimed the alleged victim is clearly 'uncomfortable'.

When interviewed, the defendant said he did not believe his actions were of a sexual nature.

The officer said that due to being an asylum seeker, the defendant has 'no ties, no family and no employment' in this area.

He said Feshazion had travelled 'extensively' in Europe before coming here and claimed there was a risk of re-offending as well as a risk to the public.

Defence counsel Grainne McAnaney said her client had been here almost two years without coming to the attention of police.

She said Feshazion had 'a strong interest' in defending these charges if he hoped to gain asylum.

The barrister said that the Home Office had supplied an address in Belfast which was a distance away from the alleged victim.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant did not seem to be aware of the seriousness of the alleged offending.

He said if Feshazion did flee it would ruin any chance of him securing asylum anywhere.

He released the defendant on bail on condition he observes a curfew, wears a tag and reports daily to police in Belfast.

Feshazion was also instructed not to leave the North for any reason and to surrender any travel documents he may have.

The judge also said that Feshazion was not to enter the city of Derry, unless he was given permission.