The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victims in the case, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Among the charges he faced were 23 sexual assault charges, 12 rape charges, three gross indecency charges, two charges of inciting a child to commit a sexual act, two counts of attempted rape and a sexual assault charge.,

All of the charges against the four alleged victims were said to have occurred on dates between January 1, 2000 and September 23 2012.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

The man said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

