Man accused of trying to get his ex-partner to withdraw a statement against him denied bail in Derry

Joseph McBride (37) of Crawford Square in Derry appeared on Friday charged with harassment of the woman between April 14 and May 14.

He was also charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice on the same dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

He said that the alleged victim contacted police claiming she had been receiving messages from the defendant some of which were abusive.

It was also claimed that the defendant offered the woman money to withdraw her statement against him on a previous matter.

He allegedly accused the woman of putting him in jail and allegedly said that he had unlimited legal aid and she hadn't and this would bleed her dry, the court heard.

The court heard claims that the number of messages varied over the period, and it was claimed there were as many as seven on April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that McBride was aware that he was not supposed to be in contact with the woman.

Bail was opposed.

It was claimed that the defendant would not abide by conditions imposed by the court.

Defence counsel Grainne McAnaney said that she had 'a difficult application' to make.

She said it was McBride's own behaviour that had brought him to where he is now.

The barrister said that her client had 'learned the consequences of his actions.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty said that the allegations against McBride were of him allegedly trying to 'manipulate and coerce' the woman to withdraw her statement.