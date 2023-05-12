Man and woman before Derry court accused of shoplifting £210 alcohol from Sainsburys

Jonathan Patton (32) and Teresa Stokes (35) both of Ebrington Oaks appeared in court on Friday.

The court heard that police were called to the supermarket at 4pm on May 11 to reports that a male and a female had entered the store and filled up a trolley with champagne and other alcohol.

The man and woman allegedly left the store without paying. A police officer checked CCTV and Patton and Stokes were arrested 80 minutes later.

Bail was opposed and the court was told that Patton had breached bail conditions in that he is prohibited from entering any retail premises.

As regards Stokes, the officer said she had admitted being in the shop but refused to state who was with her.

She denied having stolen the alcohol.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that a point in the case was that none of the goods were recovered nor was there any indication that they had sold it.

As regards Stokes, Mr Quigley said that she had not 'denied the undeniable' and accepted there was 'a huge risk of re-offending'.

District Judge Barney McElholm remanded Patton in custody to appear again on May 25.

As regards Stokes, Judge McElholm said he would give her one opportunity.

He released her on bail on condition she does not enter any retail premises except for her local shop for basics.

She is not to take alcohol and is to have no contact with Patton.