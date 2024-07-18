Man and woman in 70s killed in road traffic collision at Kilmacrennan in Donegal
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the N56, which occurred at approximately 11.50pm on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two cars. The driver (male, 70s) and passenger (female, 70s) in one of the cars suffered fatal injuries.
"The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for post-mortem examinations.”
The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed overnight into Thursday to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
The examination will take place this morning. Local diversions are currently in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
