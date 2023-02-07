Man arrested in Derry on international extradition warrant issued in the Republic
Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit working with Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested a man wanted in the Republic of Ireland for drug offences.
The man in his 20s, was detained in the Derry area on Monday afternoon, February 6th on an international extradition warrant issued in the Republic of Ireland.
He will appear at an extradition hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 7th.
Constable Willie Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example highlighting our continued determination and ongoing collaboration efforts with International Law Enforcement partners to track down and bring wanted offenders to justice.”