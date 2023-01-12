Man arrested in Derry with £3,000 worth of suspected drugs and £3,000 cash

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. He remains in police custody at this time.

The arrest and seizure of the suspected drugs, with an estimated street value of £3,000, was made by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Team during a planned search in the Drumahoe area today. £3,000 in cash, as well as drug-related paraphernalia, was also seized.

Constable Merron from Waterside Neighbour Policing Team said: “Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.”

Some of the suspected drugs and of the cash seized.

“We're grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101. The quicker we receive information the quicker we can act. Even if you think it's not significant, it could make a difference.”