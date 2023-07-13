Man arrested in relation to alleged assault in the Slieve League area of Donegal
A male individual in his 30s has been rearrested by Gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault that reportedly took place in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of County Donegal between Saturday, June 24, 2023, and Sunday, June 25, 2023.
The arrest occurred on the morning of Thursday, July 13, 2023, in County Donegal. The male is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Northwestern Region.