Man arrested in relation to alleged assault in the Slieve League area of Donegal

A male individual in his 30s has been rearrested by Gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault that reportedly took place in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of County Donegal between Saturday, June 24, 2023, and Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST
The arrest occurred on the morning of Thursday, July 13, 2023, in County Donegal. The male is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Northwestern Region.