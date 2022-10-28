Court.

Francis McDonagh (24) of John Street in Derry appeared on Friday charged with a series of offences.

He faced two charges of assaulting the same woman on October 27, a charge of false imprisonment, a charge of attempted choking and a charge of domestic abuse all on the same date.

The court heard that police attended a property in the city where they found the alleged victim in 'a clearly distressed state.'

The woman had bruises and scratches on her body, the court was told.

The alleged victim told police she had returned home that morning after being out for the night and found McDonagh at her home.

He allegedly subjected her to 'a sustained assault' lasting over an hour, in which it was claimed he slapped and kicked her and refused to allow her to leave.

She claimed he had grabbed her by the throat causing her to almost lose consciousness and she believed he was going to kill her.

The court heard that McDonagh had also allegedly damaged her mobile phone to stop her using it.

The alleged victim said she had managed to escape after the defendant went to the toilet, and that she flagged down a member of the public who allowed her to phone the police.

This person stayed with the alleged victim until police arrived.

The woman also told police of an alleged earlier assault on October 26 when she claimed McDonagh had grabbed her by the throat and head butted her.

At interview McDonagh made no comment.

Bail was opposed due to an alleged risk of re-offending as he had, the court was told, breached bail on three occasions.

There was also a fear that he could interfere with witnesses or leave the jurisdiction, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that this was a 'very difficult bail application' with the most recent allegations being 'extremely serious'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that McDonagh may deny the allegations but they had been made.

