Conor Toner (29) of no fixed abode appeared charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent on a man on May 8.

He was also charged with making a threat to kill a man and assaulting the same man on May 10.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and told the court that if there is a bail application it will be opposed.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The officer told the court police believed that this man was the person shown on CCTV on Thursday choking another man to the ground before he was allegedly assaulted by a woman.

A defence barrister said that her client had no address so there would be no bail application at this stage.

