Man charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine returned for trial to Derry Crown Court
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine to another.
The man, who had previously been granted anonymity due to the general threat in the area, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.
He faced one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine on January 27, 2021.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
The man said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial on January 12 and released on bail at the hearing on Thursday.