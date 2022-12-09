Man charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine returned for trial to Derry Crown Court

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The man, who had previously been granted anonymity due to the general threat in the area, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.

He faced one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine on January 27, 2021.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

The man said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.