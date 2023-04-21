Man charged with drug offences in Derry
Police in Derry have charged a 46-year-old man with a number of drugs offences.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:38 BST
He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 22nd. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.The charges are in relation to a vehicle being stopped by a police patrol in the Brunswick Road area on Thursday evening, April 20th. Following a search of a vehicle a quantity of suspected class B drugs was located.