Ruari Canning (31) of Brandywell Avenue in Derry is charged with two counts of of attempted grievous bodily injury, driving while disqualified and without insurance and failing to remain after an accident on January 13 this year.

A PSNI officer told the court that police attempted to stop a vehicle and two officers claimed they recognised the driver as Canning.

The vehicle stopped, but as police alighted from their vehicle the car made off and turned into oncoming traffic.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

When interviewed about the offences, Canning denied everything and said he had an alibi.

The court was told that the person named as the alibi did not confirm the story.

The officer said that the same vehicle, which had not been recovered, was believed to have been used in 'a serious armed robbery in Bridgend’.

Bail was opposed on claims there was a risk of interference with evidence and the risk of flight.

The officer alleged that Canning may well be linked to the incident in Donegal.

Under cross-examination by a defence barrister, the officer claimed that he had identified Canning in the same vehicle in Bridgend on CCTV provided by the Gardai.

The barrister said that the defendant had a job offer and there would be some time before the case came to court.

District Judge Barney McElholm said there was a clear risk of interference with evidence and refused the bail application.