Man dies after 3-car collision on Derry to Letterkenny Road

The collision involved three cars and occurred at approximately 10:50pm yesterday evening.

A man in his early 70s was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardia are appealing for information.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.