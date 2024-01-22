A man in his sixties has died in a collision on Broad Road in Limavady after the van he was driving collided with a fallen tree and another vehicle.

The man was the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro van, which police said was involved in a collision with a fallen tree and another vehicle at around 9.45pm on Sunday January 21.

The male driver of the other van involved, a Citreon Berlingo, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

PSNI.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who spotted the vehicles on the Broad Road prior to the crash, to please get in touch.