Man dies in Limavady after van collides with fallen tree during Storm Isha

A man in his sixties has died in a collision on Broad Road in Limavady after the van he was driving collided with a fallen tree and another vehicle.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
The man was the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro van, which police said was involved in a collision with a fallen tree and another vehicle at around 9.45pm on Sunday January 21.

The male driver of the other van involved, a Citreon Berlingo, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who spotted the vehicles on the Broad Road prior to the crash, to please get in touch.

The police unit said they are especially keen to hear from anyone who captured dash-cam or any other footage. The number to call in 101, quoting reference 1908 21/01/24.

