Man dies on Beechwood Avenue in Derry
A 45-year-old dad of two has died while working at Beechwood Avenue on Monday, December 4.
The Limavady man is described as ‘One [of] life’s true gentlemen’ and was said to be at work when the incident occurred. An air ambulance was deployed and landed nearby in St Joseph’s Boy’s School but the man sadly passed away. Police say the man’s death is not being treated as suspicions at this time.
The man was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.