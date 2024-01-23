Man extradited from America to appear in Derry court on indecent assault charges from 1970s
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have extradited a 67 year-old man from the United States of America where he had been arrested on an international warrant for 12 indecent assault offences that occurred in the 1970's.
He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court later today (Tuesday 23rd January).
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our International Law Enforcement partners to bring offenders before the courts. Our message is clear that we actively pursue wanted persons outside Northern Ireland to account for their actions in this jurisdiction.”