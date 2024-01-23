News you can trust since 1772

Man extradited from America to appear in Derry court on indecent assault charges from 1970s

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have extradited a 67 year-old man from the United States of America where he had been arrested on an international warrant for 12 indecent assault offences that occurred in the 1970's.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT
The courthouse at Bishop Street, Derry. The courthouse at Bishop Street, Derry.
The courthouse at Bishop Street, Derry.

He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court later today (Tuesday 23rd January).

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our International Law Enforcement partners to bring offenders before the courts. Our message is clear that we actively pursue wanted persons outside Northern Ireland to account for their actions in this jurisdiction.”