A man in his 80s was confirmed dead after a vehicle was recovered from the waters off Buncrana Pier on Sunday morning.

In a statement a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said they received an alert along with other emergency services that a vehicle was in the water at Buncrana Pier at approximately 7.30am.

Gardai said: “Following a multi-agency search and recovery operation, the car was recovered from the water. One male (aged in his 80s) was discovered deceased inside the vehicle.”

Buncrana Pier and Swilly Road in the town remained closed to traffic earlier today as Gardaí conducted a technical examination.

Buncrana Pier. (File picture) Presseye.com

A file, gardai said, would now be prepared for the Coroner's Court in due course.

Meanwhile an appeal has been issued for any witnesses to the incident in Buncrana this morning to contact An Garda Siochana.

The spokesperson said: "Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6.30am and 7.30am this morning is also asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

It is understood fire service personnel from Donegal attended the scene and that fire and rescue crews from Derry were also tasked in a supportive role.

Local representatives have spoken of the deep sense of shock and sorrow in the local community at what has unfolded in an area that has previously seen tragic loss of life in years past.

Meanwhile in a statement shared on social media, the north west-based Life After charity’s support team urged everyone to keep the man and any relatives in their thoughts and prayers.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of a male in his 80’s after his vehicle entered the water at Buncrana Pier this morning.

“Could everyone please keep the victim’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this traumatic event.