A man in his 30s has died in a two vehicle road traffic collision in the Manorcunningham area of Donegal, gardai have confirmed.

Gardaí officers attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N14, Manorcunningham on the evening of Monday, December 18 at approximately 7pm.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has confirmed: “A male passenger, aged in his 30s was fatally injured when a two vehicle collision occurred.

"The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary of Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

"Both drivers of the vehicles were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where they are being treated for their injures which are believed to be non-life threatening.”

The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham currently remains closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, gardai have confirmed. Traffic diversions are in place at the scene.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station has issued an appeal to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

The spokesperson said: “Any road users who were on the N14, on Monday evening 18th December, 2023 between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.