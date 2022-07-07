Man killed in Letterkenny to Derry road RTC named locally as Mervyn McClure

Mr Mc Clure, Lurgy, Letterkenny, who was in his 70s, was killed in a fatal road traffic collision on the N13 Newtowncunningham to Letterkenny Road.

The collision involved three cars and occurred at approximately 10:50pm on Tuesday, July 5..

Mr McClure was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McClure will be laid to rest on Friday.

A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The road was closed overnight with local diversions in place and a technical examination of the scene was conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 00353 74 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.