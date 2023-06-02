Man who pointed a BB gun in Derry city centre admits it was 'a bad idea', court told

John Brendan Meehan (29) of Northland Road in Derry appeared before the court on Friday last and admitted a charge of carrying a firearm in a public place on February 23 this year.

The court was told that police were called to a report of a man brandishing a firearm or an imitation firearm in the John Street area of Derry’s city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He could be seen by members of the public and at one stage pointed the gun across the road.

John Street in Derry city centre.

He was located by police and a BB gun was found on him and told police he had bought it and was 'messing around' with the gun.

He said he did not intend anyone to feel threatened or intimidated and in hindsight it was 'a bad idea.'

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said it was 'a serious incident' but Meehan was not aware of what had occurred the previous day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said her client was not aware of how serious this could have been.

The barrister said her client was now abstaining from alcohol.

Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would give Meehan 'one opportunity' and deferred sentence for six months.

He told the defendant if he did not come to police attention for the next six months he would receive a non custodial sentence.