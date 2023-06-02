News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man who pointed a BB gun in Derry city centre admits it was 'a bad idea', court told

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard how a man was observed brandishing a suspected firearm in John Street the day after Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in Omagh.
By Staff Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:51 BST

John Brendan Meehan (29) of Northland Road in Derry appeared before the court on Friday last and admitted a charge of carrying a firearm in a public place on February 23 this year.

The court was told that police were called to a report of a man brandishing a firearm or an imitation firearm in the John Street area of Derry’s city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He could be seen by members of the public and at one stage pointed the gun across the road.

John Street in Derry city centre.John Street in Derry city centre.
John Street in Derry city centre.
Most Popular

He was located by police and a BB gun was found on him and told police he had bought it and was 'messing around' with the gun.

He said he did not intend anyone to feel threatened or intimidated and in hindsight it was 'a bad idea.'

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said it was 'a serious incident' but Meehan was not aware of what had occurred the previous day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said her client was not aware of how serious this could have been.

The barrister said her client was now abstaining from alcohol.

Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would give Meehan 'one opportunity' and deferred sentence for six months.

He told the defendant if he did not come to police attention for the next six months he would receive a non custodial sentence.

The case was deferred until December 1.