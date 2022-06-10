Many stories of joys and pain, hopes and hurt, says Derry Bishop

The dialogue comes ahead of next year’s global get-together on synodality in Rome.

The local process involved hundreds of Catholics engaging with the church on their hopes for what the church can be today and tomorrow. The Derry ‘synthesis’ will now be submitted to form part of a national synthesis.

Dr McKeown described the local synodal conversations - which took place in parishes and groups - as “very imperfect”.

Bishop Donal McKeown.

He added: “But, for many, it was the first time when parishioners were invited to be together in a spirit of prayer to listen to one another speak. People have many stories of joys and pain, hopes and hurt in the context of church. Decision-making can come further down the line. But this first stage of engagement involved being prepared to listen and to be honest. When the atmosphere was right, many people discovered a freedom to speak the truth, even if it was uncomfortable.”

The Bishop said he was also aware that “many voices were not heard” as they did not feel included or decided to not participate.

DrMcKeown said much forgiveness was needed within our parish communities.

“There are hurts that have never been spoken about because there was no space for such honesty,” he said. “Many people and their families have felt hurt by the institutional church or by individual clergy. Clergy have felt hurt in their parishes or by church authorities. We have all been let down by ways of being church that focused on service-provision rather than on community-building... Our synodal process has to leave space for honesty that is open to forgiveness. That is not easy to put into practice. That is why we need grace to walk together in a synodal way.”

The Bishop acknowledged that the diocesan report on the local synodal process was, in many way, predictable.

“Those who were involved were mainly people who have a passion for church,” he said. “We have much work to do to convince others that this process has any value or space for them. But our contribution will be incorporated into the Irish national report that goes to Rome to highlight for Pope Francis what common themes are arising all around the world. But we have to also look at our church in this country and in our parishes. There are many things that we cannot change locally – but there is much work to be done in each parish... This is a time for all of us to take responsibility. It is not merely a chance to blame others for what they are or are not doing.”