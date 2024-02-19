Marie Curie calling supporters to spring into action and volunteer for this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteer collectors from Derry can help by giving up a few hours of their time to collect at a local store or street nearby. There will be over 100 collections at local stores or on the street happening throughout the month around Northern Ireland and there’s bound to be one at a time and a place to suit you.

Today one in four people across the UK don’t get the end of life care they need, and Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal encourages people to donate and wear a daffodil pin to help the charity continue to support people with whatever illness they’re likely to die from.

The appeal - the charity’s flagship fundraiser which is supported by headline partner Superdrug - helps raise much needed funds for Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals to provide expert support and hospice care in the community.

BBC The One Show reporter Ryan Hand is calling for volunteer collectors for this year’s Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to more than 5,000 people in Northern Ireland, providing over 28,000 hospice care at home visits.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Television and radio presenter Ryan Hand, Marie Curie’s new Ambassador, is lending his support to call for people to sign up to do a collector shift and get involved in Marie Curie’s ‘Go Yellow’ Day on March 21.

Ryan said: “Marie Curie is one of those vital health services you don’t necessarily know about until one of your relatives or a close friend is facing terminal illness. I know about the- charity, as me and my wider family have needed them when my mother, aunt and cousin died from cancer.

“The charities nurses and healthcare assistants bring such great comfort and expert nursing care to people and their families in homes all over Northern Ireland and at its Belfast hospice. Giving up a few hours to collect money or putting a few coins in a collection tin, is not a big thing to do but it all adds up to really helping people at the most difficult time.”

Sheena Havlin, Marie Curie’s Community Fundraiser for the Derry area, added: “Whether you’re an Amanda, an Aoife, a Roger or a Ruairi – everyone deserves expert end of life care and support. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 38th year, is a brilliant and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here whilst also helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.

“Volunteering is super simple, and our team will be on hand to support you throughout to make sure you have everything you need, including the big yellow hat, and ensure it’s the best experience possible.

“By giving up your time to collect this Great Daffodil Appeal, you will be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”