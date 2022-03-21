Martin McGuinness bursary launched on republican leader's fifth anniversary

Announcing details of the scheme, a spokesperson for the Foundation said they were delighted to launch it in the name of the late deputy First Minister.

“Martin Mc Guinness was passionate about the importance of education and employment in terms of helping people to build better futures for themselves and their families,” the spokesperson commented.

“We are therefore delighted to be launching this bursary in his name as a very appropriate way to remember him and to build on his incredible legacy.

Left to right, Pádraig Delargy MLA, Bernie McGuinness, Fionnuala McGuinness and Patrick Hampson, laying a floral wreath to mark Martin McGuinness' fifth anniversary which falls today.

“Full details of the criteria are on the Foundation website but given Martin’s lifelong focus on equality, preference will be given to applicants who face the greatest obstacles when seeking to access third level education," they added.

The foundation said applications from those pursuing careers with a humanitarian focus are particularly welcome.

“Priority will also be given to those studying or working in the fields of peace building and the promotion of human rights. Help will also be available to applicants seeking support to help them into employment through the purchase of specialised clothing or tools for example.