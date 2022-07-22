Martin McGuinness memorial fishing event to take place in August

The Martin McGuinness memorial fly fishing competition will take place on August 14.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:41 am
Martin McGuinness was a keen angler.
Martin McGuinness was a keen angler.

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said: “The annual competition, jointly hosted by the Foundation and the Buncrana Anglers Association, is a very appropriate way to remember Martin.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

“Martin’s love of angling was well known and, whenever he managed to find a bit of spare time, he would take the opportunity to do a bit of fishing. Such times allowed him not just peace and quiet away from his hectic political

duties but also provided him with a bit of space to reflect and recharge.”

The competition will take place at the Fullerton Reservoir, just outside Buncrana. Those interested in taking part should contact Sean McCrystal on 07840269464.

Martin McGuinnessBuncrana
News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter