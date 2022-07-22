Martin McGuinness memorial fishing event to take place in August

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said: “The annual competition, jointly hosted by the Foundation and the Buncrana Anglers Association, is a very appropriate way to remember Martin.
“Martin’s love of angling was well known and, whenever he managed to find a bit of spare time, he would take the opportunity to do a bit of fishing. Such times allowed him not just peace and quiet away from his hectic political
duties but also provided him with a bit of space to reflect and recharge.”
The competition will take place at the Fullerton Reservoir, just outside Buncrana. Those interested in taking part should contact Sean McCrystal on 07840269464.