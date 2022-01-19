Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation Derry event to be shared online

‘Reconciliation and Reflections’ took place at First Derry Presbyterian Church back in October and also featured contributions from Maria Doherty, representing the Foundation and the Rev. David Latimer, the former Minister at First Derry who struck up a remarkable friendship with the then Deputy First Minister.

Foundation spokesperson Paul Kavanagh said the online launch will take place this Sunday at 8pm and the event can be viewed from then on via the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation Facebook page.

Paul Kavanagh said: “This was a very moving and special event which focused on Martin Mc Guinness’ work for reconciliation and the incredible relationships he built during his lifetime and his ongoing legacy of peace and progress. We are very grateful to Congressman Richard E. Neal, Co-Chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus for delivering the keynote address and all the musicians and poets who also contributed so movingly on the night.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin McGuinness