Mary Crossan retires from St. Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre

Mary Crossan, Project Coordinator from the St. Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre at the retirement function held for her after 19 years of service to the community from 2003 to 2022. Photo Clive Wasson

Mary became the centre coordinator in 2003 and has worked tirelessly for the community for over 19 years.

However, her involvement with the project stretches back to the 1990s.

The centre committee, colleagues, friends, local clergy and community all joined with Mary’s family to celebrate her huge contribution to the centre and the community that it serves.

Guests at the retirement function held for Mary Crossan

Everyone involved wishes Mary many long days to travel, soak up the sun and have the time to plan the garden makeover of her dreams.

Centre Staff, Amanda Coyle, Deobhra Crossan, Mary Crossan, Rosemary Rodgers and Mary Kerr at the retirement function

Local community group representatives at the retirement function from left are Rosemay McDaid, Nicola Harvey, Catherine Friel, Corina Catterson,, Meloney Sweeney, Kate Morgan, Mary Crossan, Tony McDaid, Martina Doyle, Natalie McHugh, Martina McGiney and Anne Marie Meehan.

At the retirement function from left are Maire McIntyre, Regena Ray, Maureen Higgins, Kathlyn Rodgers, Mary Crossan, Marie bovaird, Jean Bovaird, Jean Devenney, Nan Lynch and Louise McCarron.

Angela Doherty, Marie McIntyre, Mary Crossan, Jean Bovaird and Sarah Hunter at the retirement function