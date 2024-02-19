Mary Lou McDonald pays tribute to ‘much-loved and selfless activist’ Tony Hassan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sinn Féin President was among those expressing sadness at the death of the long-serving party councillor on Monday.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Sinn Féin councillor Tony Hassan in Derry on Monday morning.

“On behalf of the Sinn Féin leadership, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to Tony’s wife Christine, his children Ciarán and Áine, his grandchildren and the wider Hassan family.

Tony with Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald

“He was a larger than life, much-loved and selfless character who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others and epitomised what it was to be a local councillor,” she said.

The Sinn Féin leader spoke of Mr. Hassan’s grass-roots activism and said he had made huge impact on Derry’s northern suburbs during his years of political service.

“Tony Hassan was grounded in community life. He was at the heart of working to transform the Greater Shantallow Area and to build Sinn Féin in the city over the decades, 21 years of those serving as an elected representative.

“Tony never stood still. He will be fondly remembered for his determination to deliver more homes for families and the development of the Skeoge Road and surrounding areas, famously dubbed 'Hassan’s Highway', in honour of one of his greatest achievements.

“He will be sadly missed by the whole community and everyone who knew and loved him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” she said.