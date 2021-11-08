Massive funding boost for Derry projects including Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and COS for Autism families

Staff and young people from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

Also receiving funding in the area are City of Derry Rugby Football Club, COS for Autism Families, Derry and Raphoe Mothers’ Union, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership Limited, Leafair Community Association Ltd, North & West Taxi Proprietors Limited, and REACH Across.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust is using a £463,885 grant to continue running their current Healthy Hearts and Minds project which provides activities for young people aged 8-25 with Down Syndrome living in the Derry and Strabane and Causeway Coast and Glens council areas.

Over five years the project will improve health and wellbeing, reduce social isolation and give more young people with Down Syndrome the confidence to successfully integrate into their community.

Christopher Cooper, Manager of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

“It will enable us to enhance and develop our existing Healthy Hearts and Minds project to support and empower our young people to fully participate in a programme of structured activities of their choice. They will be given opportunities to engage in a wide range of activities including mindfulness, multi-sports, gardening, software application development, cookery and much more. Activities will be planned and developed with our young people to improve and maintain physical and emotional health, enhance social skills and promote independence.

“Without this vital support from the National Lottery Community Fund none of this would be possible. A huge thank you from everyone at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.”

COS (Circle of Support) for Autism Families is using a £489,465 to provide activities and support for children and young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and their families living in the Derry and Strabane District Council area. The five-year project will provide a central hub in their new purpose-built community centre where families can go to experience activities with the support of others in the same position. Activities include music, art and play therapies which will improve emotional wellbeing, communication, and social skills. Parents and carers will also be able to attend wellbeing sessions and talks to gain advice on issues facing their children such as sleep, toileting, feeding and behaviour.

Greater Shantallow Area Partnership is using a £478,576 grant to run a programme to connect the community in the Skeoge area on the outskirts of Derry and provide services and support to improve their lives. Over four years the project will run a volunteer led café from the newly built Community Centre to engage the community and provide volunteer opportunities for young people with learning needs and internet access for families. The project will also help vulnerable families to access support services and will run community events to re-engage and reintroduce residents back into community life.

Dennett Valley She Shed, which is based in Donemana, has been awarded a £9,616 grant to carry out minor refurbishment, buy equipment and organise a programme of activities for their members. This will allow them to accommodate more members, make the facilities safe for people with mobility issues, and create more appropriate space for women to meet to develop their skills

Creggan Country Park Enterprises and YouthLife also recently received funding from ‘Places Called Home,’ a UK-wide £1.5m pilot programme from The National Lottery Community Fund and IKEA UK to help people get involved in their community, create shared spaces and promote sustainable living. (see attached table for more info)

Thanks to National Lottery players more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK like these. The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the amazing impact that money raised by National Lottery players is having in communities across Northern Ireland.

“This funding is supporting a diverse range of projects, who are meeting the needs in our local communities. I’m looking forward to seeing how these projects help people to rebuild and thrive.”