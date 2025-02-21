Maureen Nolan 'excited' for Derry return with 'really fun' Menopause the Musical 2

The words ‘fun’ and ‘menopause’ aren’t often uttered together, but a hit musical that will grace Derry’s Millennium Forum stage in March changes all that.

Described as the original ‘ultimate girls’ night out’, Menopause the Musical® will embark on its last ever UK and Irish tours in 2025 with ‘Cruising Through Menopause.’

This hysterical sequel to the original smash-hit show fast forwards five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set sail on the high seas.

The 2025 cast is headed up by the fabulous Maureen Nolan, who spoke to the Journal this week about how the comedy is not only ‘very, very funny,’ but also poignant and reassuring.

Maureen Nolan in 'Menopause the Musical 2- Cruising Through Menopause.'

"It is very, very good fun but I do feel like what we’re also doing is really helping people. People come up to us and say how they had been feeling alone and this showed them that they’re not. People tend to say ‘Oh, it’s just the menopause,’ but it does need to be taken seriously and in our case, seriously with a lot of humour!”

The cast of Carli Norris (Hollyoaks, Doctors, Eastenders), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Daniele Coombe (West End Star) are ‘having a ball,’ added Maureen, something she knew would happen when she first read the script.

“I have never laughed so much at rehearsals. We’ve just been having such good fun and it’s kind of what I almost needed. (Maureen’s sister, Linda Nolan recently, sadly passed away).

While Maureen who is ‘excited’ to return to the ‘beautiful’ Derry stage, outlined how the audience has been predominantly women so far, the musical can be very much enjoyed by all.

"I do think men will find it very funny. They have wives and partners and aunties and sisters. Mainly, it’s gangs of girls coming for a fabulous night.

"I know I’m in it, but I can’t promote it enough.

“If you want escapism and a fabulous night, then this is for you. It is also poignant and relatable – for women of all ages and it has been great to also see younger women coming along, It’s just really, really good fun.”

For these four ladies the menopause was not the beginning of the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where good pals can get you through the hardest of times.

Menopause The Musical 2 performs two shows at the Millennium Forum, Derry on March 2. See https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/menopause-the-musical-2-2/ for tickets, visit the box office or telephone 71 264455.