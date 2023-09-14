Maureen Miller Western Trust Head of Midwifery and Gynaecology Services retirement party

After commencing her professional career as a nurse, Maureen proceeded to train as a Midwife in 1987 and has worked within Midwifery in the Western Health and Social Care Trust since then. To celebrate Maureen’s long service a small gathering of all the multidisciplinary team colleagues who worked alongside Maureen, called to wish her a happy retirement. Her colleagues all extended their sincere gratitude and respect for an outstanding leader who made so many positive and advances within maternity, gynaecology and new born hearing services in the Western Trust.

Brenda McCabe, Interim Head of Midwifery, Gynaecology and New Born Hearing commended Mrs Miller on having a long respected and outstanding career as a midwife and a senior leader. Brenda said: “Maureen’s leadership, experience and professional qualities not only enabled her to be very successful in her career but also reflected in the developments and many improvements she implemented within the services she managed. Maureen has always been steadfast in her support, compassion and was always readily available at all times to support the midwifery and obstetric teams across the Trust. Her mission was to ensure that the woman and babies would receive the best care that they deserved.”

Brenda McClafferty, Lead Midwife said: “Maureen has been a leader, manager and friend for all midwives, doctors, Health Care Assistants, Midwifery Support Workers, support services staff and many more within the Trust. She has been a strong voice in the promotion and innovation of midwifery and gynaecology services. Not only improving services for women and their families but making maternity a safe environment for all who work there. Thank you for all your hard work.”

