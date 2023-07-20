Mayor bids to raise funds for two Derry charities close to her heart over the next year

Mayor Patricia Logue will aim to raise much-needed funds and awareness for The Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation while she spends her time as the Mayor of the city and district.

Throughout Mayor Logue’s term, she will host several events and activities from which proceeds will be donated to Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation equally. There will also be an online platform where people can donate directly to the Mayor’s chosen charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Logue said: “I am dedicated to raising both awareness and funds for these two Derry-based charities and will be asking everyone across the city and district to help me reach my fundraising goals throughout the year. We have some amazing initiatives and charities that have been founded here within Derry and the wider North West, but these two hold a special place in my heart and I am honoured to represent them.

MAYOR’S CHARITY APPEAL LAUNCH. . . . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at the Guildhall on Wednesday launching her Mayor’s Charity. This year’s beneficiaries will be the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation. Included from left are Donal Henderson, Noel McMonagle and Sheila Duffy, Foyle Hospice, and on right, Siuinin McBride, Sean Cassidy and Stephen McCallion, The Ryan McBride Foundation.

“Community fundraising is an integral part of these charities running costs and I am committed to try and raise as much as we can throughout 2023 and 2024. They continue to provide excellent work and services to the people of the North West and further afield. I would appeal to everyone to come along and enjoy one of my fundraising events throughout the year or donate online. Every penny will go to an amazing cause and will help people on our doorstep.”

The Ryan McBride Foundation aims to help young people develop their full potential, supports, assists and inspires young players to achieve what Ryan achieved throughout his life. The Foundation provides local clubs across the North West with coaching, football kits, training gear and equipment.

A spokesperson for The Ryan McBride Foundation said: “We are absolutely delighted that Mayor Logue has chosen our charity as part of her dedicated fundraising efforts while she is in office. The Ryan McBride Foundation work closely with the people of Derry, the North West and further a field to help children and young people realise their potential and try to reach their sporting dreams. Without fundraising and charitable donations, we would not be able to continue this inspirational work in the amazing Ryan McBride’s. We would like to thank Patricia for her partnership, and we look forward to a brilliant year ahead.”

Mayor Logue will also raise funds for long-standing charity, The Foyle Hospice. The Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones in the North West of Northern Ireland. They are committed to improving the quality of life of patients while extending care and support to their families and loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for The Foyle Hospice said: “It is fantastic that the Mayor has chosen The Foyle Hospice as one of her dedicated charities for the year ahead, and we are truly grateful. Mayor Logue is a passionate advocate for the Hospice and supporting our charity and we are so excited to plan some amazing fundraising events and initiatives in the coming months. It is through fundraising and the generosity of others that we can continue to provide the support and care for our patients and their families while experiencing a very difficult time.”

For more information about The Ryan McBride Foundation, visit: www.mcbride5foundation.com

For more information about the Foyle Hospice, visit: www.foylehospice.com