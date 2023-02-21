Mayor invites women to Derry Guildhall for International Women's Day celebration

The event is being held in the Guildhall on Wednesday March 8th to mark International Women’s Day - a global celebration of the women’s rights movement. It will feature inspirational stories, speeches and entertainment all provided by local women.

Mayor Duffy said: “I am delighted to be able to facilitate this special evening in the Guildhall where women from across the Council area to celebrate the outstanding achievements and talent that exists here. It’s important that we locally observe this worldwide celebration of womanhood on March 8th which is also a day to highlight important global issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights and violence and abuse against women.

“Our Council area is blessed with an array of inspirational and talented women and many of them will be in attendance to share their stories and perform on the night.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is Digital Innovation and Technology for gender equality. It will explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities and will highlight the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT facilitated gender based violence.

Mayor Duffy is also planning to mark the week with a special celebration of the achievements of local sports women across the City and District on Sunday March 12th. The Celebration of Women in the City and District on Wednesday March 8th will be held in the Guildhall’s Main Hall at 7pm.

The event will be hosted by local journalist Jeananne Craig and include performances from trad group Acadamh Ceoil, the Colmcille Ladies Choir and Nicola McBride as well as talks by Inspirational Speaker Mary Keogh and story teller Charmaine O’Donnell.