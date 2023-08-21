Mayor lights up Council buildings in rainbow colours for Foyle Pride 30th anniversary

Foyle Pride runs until August 27, with the main Foyle Pride Parade taking place on Saturday, August 26 in the city centre.

The week-long festival aims to fight for the rights and representations of LGBTQIA+ people in the Derry and Strabane area, increasing visibility locally, nationally and internationally.

“I am honoured to light up the Council offices in Derry and the Alley Theatre in Strabane in a rainbow of colours all week long to show my solidarity and support for the Foyle Pride Festival this year,” said Mayor Patricia Logue.

Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the official launch and annual Pride Awards in the Guildhall as the main programme of events marking the 30th Foyle Pride festival begin this week

“While I support the endeavours of the Foyle Pride Festival Association all year round, this week gives us the opportunity to highlight the ongoing issues within the LGBTQIA+ community and allows us to stand strong with them as we continue to fight for equality across the North West.

“We must work together to create an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment here in Derry and Strabane for all members of our community and while we have come a long way in the 30 years, there is still work to be done.

“I look forward to joining the parade on Saturday and at other events throughout the week. The programme looks fantastic and there is something for all the family. I would encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the events and show your support to our Foyle Pride community.”

Download the Foyle Pride 2023 Programme here: www.foylepride.com/docs/foyle-pride-programme-23.pdf