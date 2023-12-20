Mayor of Derry and Strabane shares Christmas message and hopes for the New Year

Mayor Patricia Logue with Santa

December has crept up on us once again and with just days to go it’s fantastic to see the City and District sparkling with lights and buzzing with activity.

It’s been a hectic few weeks, and I’ve just been overwhelmed by the number of invitations I have received from schools, groups and clubs all celebrating the festive season with concerts, plays and Christmas switch-ons. We’re blessed with a strong sense of community spirit, and it’s been heartwarming to see how much the local community have rallied to collect toys and food for those in need, and to arrange events for those who are on their own at this time of year.

I’m now half-way through my term in office and it’s been a busy but very rewarding year, with so many special moments over the past few months. My engagements have taken me to all corners of the City and District and it’s been a unique opportunity to connect with people I would never have met otherwise and to see the positive work they do. We have an amazing network of organisations and individuals dedicated to supporting our older community, inspiring our young people and promoting good relations.

Through my work this year I have become even more acutely aware of the challenges faced by so many people impacted by the current economic situation. It remains one of my priorities to lobby for the support needed to ensure people have access to warm, well maintained homes, enough food and the advice and information they need to access the help that is available. I held the first of a four webinars this December in partnership with the Foyle and Strabane Social Supermarkets, to discuss the issue of food poverty and the support on offer, so please look out for the next in the series in the New Year.

It's been my privilege over the past few months to be able to acknowledge the vital work of members of the community, social and voluntary sectors – ordinary people doing extraordinary things every day. I want to extend my special thanks this Christmas to all those out there who give their time so generously to making life better for others, often with little or no reward. You are an inspiration and example to us all.

I have also had the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of some of our finest talents, with civic receptions for local legends James McClean and Charlie Nash, and a whole host of local clubs enjoying success across the sporting arena, from the football pitch to the boxing ring.

This week it was an honour to confer the Freedom of the City on Jon McCourt, who has been a tireless campaigner for victims of historical abuse, giving them a voice through his organisation Survivors North West. Jon’s bravery is truly remarkable and over the years has inspired so many other survivors to share their stories and seek the justice they so rightly deserve.

Throughout 2023 it’s been such a pleasure to represent you all at an array of wonderful events, from Derry Halloween to Strabane Summer Jamm, and to be an ambassador for the region at events further afield. In November I was invited to a wonderful evening at the Irish Embassy in London where it was a privilege to join with our partners in business and education to showcase Ireland’s North West City Region as an exciting destination to live, work, study, and invest.

I have received so much positive feedback from international visitors - from visiting dignitaries to tourists - all impressed by our unique culture and hospitality.

It’s amazing how the profile of the City and District has been elevated in recent years, in no small part due to the unexpected phenomenon of the Derry Girls series. In July I was just thrilled to officially open the Derry Girls Experience at the Tower Museum, which has drawn visitors from all over the world to find out more about where Lisa McGee found her inspiration. Since then, fans have flocked to the exhibition and it’s established itself as a new chapter in the city’s cultural history.

Just before Christmas I also met up with some of the city’s best known music icons, as The Undertones returned for a special concert celebrating 45 years of the iconic Teenage Kicks. The new Undertones Mural has already become part of a wider cultural trail for visitors that really captures the spirit of music, drama and song that resonates through this place. I was delighted to be able extend an invitation to the guys to come back in the new year for a special event in their honour at the Guildhall.

It was fantastic to see thousands of young talents arrive in the City and District over the summer as we hosted two major tournament events, the Foyle Cup and the FRS GAA World Games. This is a proud sporting city, and the events provided a platform to showcase their skills and celebrate our many achievements over the past year. We did ourselves proud and I hope the events will inspire and encourage the next generation of sporting champions.

There have been many special moments throughout the year, but one of the biggest highlights for me has been the Mayor’s tea dances. These events have brought people from our older community together to enjoy music, entertainment and a bit of a natter, and it has been a joy to host them. I look forward to meeting up with all my tea dancers again in the new year for another round of events.

One of the most rewarding aspects of my job as Mayor, is raising funds for my chosen charities, the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation, which are causes very close to my heart. I sincerely want to thank everyone who has contributed over the past six months, either through donations or turning out to support my events. It really means so much and every penny will make a real difference to local people. I look forward to continuing that work into the new year, and I’ve even decided to take on a new personal challenge to help the campaign – so watch this space!

Finally, it’s almost time to enjoy a few days at home to recharge the batteries as we prepare to greet 2024, and the challenges that lie ahead. It has been a wonderful experience and such a privilege to represent you all as Mayor over the past few months.