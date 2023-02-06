The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has urged the public to support her upcoming event to raise much-needed funds for the current homeless crisis in the city and district.

Mayor Sandra Duffy is hosting a 24-Hour Busk on Friday, March 17 from 6pm to raise funds for her dedicated charity, First Aid Housing and Support Services. Following a fantastic response from the local music scene and securing over 70 acts to busk at the event, the Mayor is now calling on residents and businesses across the city and district to come along to the event and donate to this worthy cause.

She said: “We are delighted with the response to the event so far. The Nerve Centre has secured some amazing acts that will busk on the steps of the Guildhall and make this event something really special. We have some of the best musicians and performers across the North West here in our town and we’re really grateful that they’re taking the time out to support this incredibly worthy fundraiser. From comedians to school choirs and everything in between, I can confirm that the entertainment will be fantastic over the event.

“At the end of March 2022, Derry City and Strabane District Council area had the highest rate of those presenting as homeless in Northern Ireland.

“Homelessness is a real problem here in Derry and in the wider North West area and I don’t think people are fully aware of it – the figures speak for themselves. We need to raise as much money as possible for the people across our city and district and help them get out of this homeless crisis that we are living in.

“I would love to see the entire community across Derry and Strabane get on board and help us raise as much money as we can.”

The 24-Hour Busk will take place on St Patrick’s Day and will be a part of the overall Spring Carnival 2023 programme. The famous St Patrick’s Day parade will take place at 3pm however revellers are in for a treat, with street theatre, dance shows, markets, and even more music from 1pm until 5.30pm.

Continuing the celebrations, the 24-Hour Busk will kick off at 6pm, taking place on the steps of the Guildhall, with over 70 acts performing in 15-minute slots throughout the night and into Saturday.

Martin McGill, Head of Music at The Nerve Centre, said: “We have a city of talent here in Derry and we’re really happy to see the level of support from local musicians and singers such as ROE, the Wood Burning Savages and Paddy Nash as well as local school choirs and a few comedians too.

“While it will be an incredible 24 hours of great talent, it is also and most-importantly fantastic to raise funds for such a worthy charity and The Nerve Centre is delighted to partner with the Mayor to deliver this event.”