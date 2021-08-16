Mayor wishes Danny Quigley good luck ahead of Iron Man challenge

Mayor Warke met with Danny in the Guildhall earlier this week as he continued his training for the mammoth challenge which consists of an Iron Man triathlon - 2.4 mile swim (3.9km), 112 mile bike (180.2km), and a 26.2 mile run (42.2km) – every day for ten days, kicking off this Friday, August 20.

Danny is doing the challenge to mark the ten-year anniversary of the passing of his father, Colm, who himself was an accomplished triathlete and passionate sportsman. All money raised will go towards PIETA House and the Bogside Brandywell Health Forum.

Mayor Warke said: "I was honestly so inspired at meeting Dan​ny, hearing his story and learning more about this incredible challenge that he is taking on.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke pictured outside the Guildhall on Monday afternoon, making a special presentation to Danny Quigley who will shortly be taking part in an Iron Man Challenge to raise money for charity. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"One Iron Man triathlon in itself is so difficult, but to do ten in as many days is going to be a huge test that few would be brave enough to undertake, but Danny's determination to succeed is clear to see.

"He has already raised almost £10,000 which is obviously an amazing amount of money, and we hope that that will only keep growing. I'd really encourage everyone to support Danny by donating if you can, and I wish him the very best of luck."

Danny said: "I want to thank Mayor Warke for his support and well wishes ahead of what I know is going to be a difficult task but one that I feel ready for and that I am really determined to do.

"I have been blown away with the support so far and want to say a big thanks to everyone who has donated or plans to donate. It's a cause that is close to my heart and I know that every little helps these two wonderful organisations - PIETA House and the Bogside Brandywell Health Forum."