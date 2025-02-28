Mc Crory family thanks public after Derry collections

By Brendan McDaid
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:24 BST

The Mc Crory family would like to thank the general public for their kind donations of £147.00 on behalf of Marie Curie. The donations were raised during a public collection in Derry on November 23, 2024.

The Mc Crory family would also like to thank the general public of their kind donations of £268.00 on behalf of Teenage Cancer Trust following a collection in Derry on December 19, 2024.

