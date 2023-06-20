McCarron's Village Shop in Quigley's Point shop revealed as seller of winning €6.3M Lotto ticket

The National Lottery have today announced the two winning locations of Saturday’s shared Lotto jackpot which resulted in two players scooping €6,373,878 each.

The Westmeath winner scooped their life-changing share after purchasing their ticket at the Tuthills store at the Golden Island Shopping Centre in Athlone.

And, the Donegal player won their €6,373,878 amount after purchasing their ticket at McCarrons Village Shop at Quigley’s Point.

McCarron's Village Shop in Quigley's Point has been confirmed as the seller of Saturday's 6.3 million euro Lotto ticket.

Owner of the local store, Hugh McCarron, was thrilled to hear that his store had sold their largest winning ticket yet.

“There is certain to be a great buzz around the village when word gets out that we sold the winning ticket! I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news – to say I was shocked would be an understatement! I can’t wait to tell the rest of the staff here as they’ll all be over the moon when they hear that we sold a ticket worth over €6 million. We’re a busy shop so I’m sure our customers will be thrilled when they hear. No matter if the winner is local or someone passing through, I wish them all the very best with their win!”

Joe Callinan, Manager of Tuthills in the Golden Island Shopping Centre admitted that the news came as a huge surprise: “It was some shock getting the call from the National Lottery today - I definitely wasn’t expecting that! We had a few customers in this morning talking about a Westmeath winner of the Lotto but little did we know that we sold the winning ticket.

Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot win marked the fifth Lotto jackpot won so far this year.

Both winners, who will now share the staggering €12,747,756 amount, have made contact with the National Lottery and arrangements are being made for the winners to claim their life-changing prizes.